Ugandan shilling firms slightly as banks pare positions
18 Dec 2020
KAMPALA: The Ugandan shilling strengthened slightly on Friday as players in the interbank market continued to cut their hard currency positions amid ebbing appetite, traders said.
At 0947 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,650/3,660, compared to Thursday's close of 3,660/3,670.
