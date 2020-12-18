Indian forces 'specifically targeted' UN vehicle from across LoC: FO

Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said on Friday that Indian troops targeted a United Nations (UN) vehicle carrying two officers of the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) from across the Line of Control (LoC).

In his weekly press conference, the spokesperson said that around 10:45am today, Indian border forces resorted to unprovoked firing in Chirikot sector along the LoC. He added that the UN officers were on their way to Polas village to meet with the victims of Indian ceasefire violations when they came under fire.

"The UN vehicle was damaged, fortunately, the officers were not injured. The officers were immediately evacuated by Pakistan Army and brought back to the UNMOGIP field station in Rawalakot," the spokesperson said.

Chaudhri continued that this reprehensible act of unprovoked firing by India on the UNMOGIP officers is 'indicative of a new low in the conduct of Indian occupation troops'.

He further said that this year, India has committed 2,992 ceasefire violations, resulting in 27 deaths and serious injuries to 249 civilians, including 92 women and 68 children.

Earlier, addressing the international media in Abu Dhabi, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he has credible information that India was planning a surgical strike against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal affairs.

He added that while Pakistan stands for peace it will retaliate if India tries to carry out any misadventure on the borders. "Pakistan is fully aware of India's nefarious designs and is prepared to teach it a lesson," Qureshi said.