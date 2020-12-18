Markets
Kenyan shilling flat amid thin appetite from importers
- At 0938 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 111.45/111.65, same level as Thursday's close.
18 Dec 2020
NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling was unchanged on Friday from the previous session amid thin demand for hard currency from importers, traders said.
