NAB sends questionnaire to Maulana Fazlur Rehman over corruption charges

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday send a 26 pints questionnaire to the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in order to proceed with the investigation into corruption allegations against him.

As per details, the bureau has directed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief to submit the response by December 24.

The accountability watchdog have also warned him for facing legal action if he fails to submit a response in the said time.

Through the questionnaire, NAB’s investigators sought out source of income of the JUIF chief and asked him to provide details of properties by his father as well as details of the inherited properties owned by him and other family members.

They also asked Maulana Fazlur Rehman about complete details of the 64 Kanal land in Dera Ismail Khan and two Kanal and 15 marlas agriculture land which was bought on the name of his son.

The Bureau also questioned about the sources of income for the purchase of five marlas land in Multan Cantt by his son.

Fazlur Rehman has been directed to provide details of other assets belonging to him and family members including siblings in term of gifts besides giving particulars of other land bought by him or purchased it for anyone else.

The officials also sought out details of assets sold by him and his family members, as well as the records of hotels, shops and houses they have constructed on the name of other persons.

Expenditures on the election campaign were also being sought out by the officials along with the details of foreign tours, bank accounts, tax particulars, seminaries registered with his names along with its bank accounts, registration records and income details.

The cleric was questioned for the income sources to cover expenses of his royal lifestyle and alleged usage of political influence for benefiting his brother to get a government job.

Earlier on December 15, it emerged that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had started to tighten the noose around PDM and JUI-F chief as it has issued call-up notices to people who have business ties with him.