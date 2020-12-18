Pakistani-born Ali Zaidi named deputy climate coordinator in Joe Biden's administration

The United States President-elect Joe Biden has appointed Pakistan-born Ali Zaidi as deputy White House Climate Coordinator.

Zaidi, 33, currently New York’s deputy secretary for energy and environment, will work under Gina McCarthy to coordinate the new administration’s domestic climate agenda. In a tweet, Zaidi said he 'was floored when President-elect Joe Biden called and that he is profoundly humbled, deeply honoured, and so ready to get to work'.

"A longtime advisor to President-elect Biden on climate matters, Zaidi brings the cross-sector and multi-disciplinary experience needed to deliver a whole-of-government response to the climate crisis," a press release issued by Biden’s transition team said.

The press release further described Zaidi as 'a leading climate expert and longtime advisor to the president-elect' and who helped draft and implement the Obama-Biden Administration’s Climate Action Plan and negotiate the Paris Climate Agreement.

Zaidi has received an A.B. from Harvard University and J.D. from Georgetown University.