India planning surgical strike on Pakistan, warns Qureshi in UAE presser

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that we have very specific and reliable intelligence of Indian plans to attempt surgical strikes against Pakistan.

Addressing international media in Abu Dhabi on Friday, the foreign minister warned that Pakistan will not remain quiet and will give a befitting response, if provoked by India.

He added that Pakistan stands for peace but it will retaliate if India tries to carry out any misadventure on the borders. "Pakistan is fully aware of India's nefarious designs and is prepared to teach it a lesson."

He mentioned that if India attempted surgical strike against Pakistan, it will also affect the Afghan peace process.

He said that situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has worsened. FM Qureshi said that the situation was minimal, but now it has deteriorated further, and because of the current Indian regime's policies, there is a country-wide protest of farmers.

"The mishandling of the coronavirus by Indian authorities is known to everyone and the impact that it is having on their economy is known to all of you," he said.

The foreign minister stated that those who have interests in India have set aside their democratic values and kept silent over this situation.

"The citizenship act, the protests that you see in Assam because of NRC. People have not forgotten the issues. The Sikhs, Dalits, and Muslims are very disturbed," he said.

Qureshi said, "Pakistan exposed Indian designs through a dossier on November 14, in which I highlighted irrefutable evidence of Indian sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan."

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to PM on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Moeed Yusuf, while quoting Shah Mahmood Qureshi, tweeted: "We know that India is deeply unnerved because its acts of aggression against Pakistan through state sponsored terrorism and blatant disinformation based propaganda have been exposed."

He said that India is foolish to think that it could strike a united and proud nation that is a nuclear power. India's desperation has reached absurd levels against Pakistan, he added. "We have informed the world that we know exactly what India wants to do. We also know that some capitals were already aware."

Yusuf pointed out that we remind the world that peace is a collective responsibility. "The world must prevent India from destabilizing the region in its attempt to divert attention from its domestic troubles," he stated.

He said there is no doubt that Pakistan stands for peace but if provoked, our armed forces are fully prepared to thwart any aggression on our homeland and teach our enemy the lesson they deserve.