Russia reports 28,552 new coronavirus cases, 611 deaths
18 Dec 2020
MOSCOW: Russia reported 28,552 new coronavirus cases on Friday, including 6,937 in Moscow, taking the national case tally to 2,791,220 since the pandemic began.
Authorities also reported 611 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 49,762.
