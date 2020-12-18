AVN 89.10 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (6.45%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CHCC 134.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.48%)
DCL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
DGKC 110.67 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.76%)
EFERT 63.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.95%)
EPCL 49.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (8.15%)
HASCOL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HBL 136.44 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (2.01%)
HUBC 78.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.03%)
KAPCO 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.9%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.89%)
LOTCHEM 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.69%)
MLCF 41.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.77%)
OGDC 109.61 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.34%)
PAEL 39.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.21%)
PIBTL 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.05%)
POWER 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 95.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
PSO 207.51 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.42%)
SNGP 45.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.53%)
STPL 22.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.43%)
TRG 75.31 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.14%)
UNITY 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.24%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Euro zone government bond yields edge up, focus on stimulus

  • U.S. lawmakers from both parties said COVID-19's worsening toll meant that failure to agree on a new round of aid was no longer an option.
Reuters 18 Dec 2020

MILAN: Euro zone bond yields edged up on Friday as concerns about the impact of coronavirus restrictions offset hopes that vaccines will be able to bring the economy back to normal soon.

Meanwhile expectations of a quick approval of a fresh stimulus package in the United States were propping up risk sentiment.

U.S. lawmakers from both parties said COVID-19's worsening toll meant that failure to agree on a new round of aid was no longer an option.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield was up 1 basis point to -0.565pc.

UK 10-year government bond yield lowered 1 basis point to 0.275pc as Brexit turmoil continued.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said on Thursday that trade talks with the European Union were in a "serious situation" and that no agreement would be reached unless the bloc changed its position substantially.

Britain wants a free trade deal but is prepared to walk away from talks without one, Britain's schools minister said on Friday.

Investors will focus on The German Ifo index due at 0900 GMT, which "should continue to paint a split picture, involving a relatively anaemic current-business situation but an improving economic-expectations component," according to DZ Bank.

Some analysts saw a year-end rally for German Bunds along with equities as an expansion of the economy triggered by stimulus is expected to take place.

"The resilience in Bunds amid widening swapspreads in the face of high-flying equities is remarkable. The weaker dollar fuels global risk sentiment and adds to the reflationary spirits, pulling real rates to new lows, and we see more downside potential," Commerzbank told clients.

"The manageable long-end supply despite record issuance plans seems to be a factor," it added.

German yields dipped on Thursday after as Europe's benchmark debt issuer outlined plans for another year of hefty issuance in 2021.

Coronavirus Boris Johnson Euro Commerzbank Euro zone bond yields British Prime Minister German Bunds

Euro zone government bond yields edge up, focus on stimulus

Pakistan’s credit profile indicates robust long-term GDP growth potential: Moody’s

Appointment of PM's advisers, SAPMs: SC rejects petition, uphelds IHC's verdict

UNGA adopts Pakistan’s resolution reaffirming peoples’ right to self-determination

3,261 people have recovered from COVID-19 in 24 hours

Maryam shares, deletes an Israeli TV interview on Twitter claiming Nawaz sent delegations to normalise ties with country

Punjab cabinet approves implementation of Single National Curriculum

Baqir informs PM about housing loan disbursements

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 73.65 million, death toll at 1,654,920

Cuba offers talks with Biden after Trump tensions

Modi sent condolence letter to Nawaz

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters