Sindh reports highest number of death from COVID-19 in past 24 hrs

Sindh on Friday recorded highest number of fatalities from novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in past 24 hours as second wave of the pandemic became intensified.

As per the statistics shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOV), overall positivity rate of the virus has been recorded up to 7.59 percent.

Overall 83 people died across the country in past 24 hours out of which 51 fatalities are from Sindh.

In Multan, 45 pc of ventilators dedicated for coronavirus patients are in use, 42 pc in Islamabad, 34 pc in Lahore and 27 pc in Peshawar.

Meanwhile, the highest positivity rate was recorded in Hyderabad up to 24.59 pc and the lowest in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region up to 1.63 pc.

The province’s mortality rate remained highest in today’s tally, whereas, the rate of positive coronavirus cases stands at 17.71 pc in the Sindh capital Karachi.

Regarding the oxygen bends, the NCOC data showed that 38 pc beds are being used for patients in Islamabad, 39 pc in Multan and 60 pc in Peshawar.

As many as 3,261 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,447 patients are in critical condition, however, no critical case was added in today’s tally.

The total count of active cases is 42,478 and the positivity rate is recorded up to 7.58 per cent.