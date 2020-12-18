CAA gives Serene Air the green signal to commence international operations

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has granted permission to private airline Serene Air to operate international flights.

CAA's Director of Air Transport has issued a formal notification to the private airline authorizing international flight operations. CAA has directed the private airline to submit an international flight schedule.

According to details, the Serene Air international flight operation was approved by the Aviation Division after the approval of the Cabinet.

Earlier, Muhammad Safdar Khan, CEO of Serene Air, has said that the airline is ready to commence international operations to Dubai and Sharjah in the UAE and followed by Jeddah and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

He further said that his company has done its homework to expand itself in China and the UK.

It is pertinent to mention that the airline initiated its domestic operations in 2017, and in March conducted chartered flights to bring back stranded Pakistanis from the Middle East amid COVID pandemic.

The private airline will start its flight operations in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates from January 2021.