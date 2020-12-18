AVN 89.52 Increased By ▲ 5.82 (6.95%)
BOP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.83%)
CHCC 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.44%)
DCL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
DGKC 110.83 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.91%)
EFERT 63.93 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.85%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFL 17.83 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.13%)
HASCOL 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
HBL 136.20 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.83%)
HUBC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
JSCL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.37%)
KAPCO 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.53%)
KEL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.15%)
LOTCHEM 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.88%)
MLCF 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.96%)
OGDC 109.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.46%)
PAEL 39.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.23%)
PIBTL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.05%)
POWER 9.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 95.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
PSO 208.00 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (1.66%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
STPL 22.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.98%)
TRG 75.42 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.29%)
UNITY 28.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.2%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bangladesh seeks LNG cargo for late January delivery

  • "This is really difficult to get competitive offers in this situation when prices are too high but we'll continue our efforts," he told Reuters. He expects spot prices to stay high until April or May, he said.
Reuters 18 Dec 2020

SINGAPORE/DHAKA: Bangladesh's state-owned Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company is seeking one liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in late January through a tender, two industry sources said on Friday.

It is seeking the cargo for delivery over Jan. 25-27 in a tender that closes on Dec. 22, they said.

Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company, which is in charge of Bangladesh's LNG imports, has cancelled five recent tenders due to high bidding prices received, while its last tender that closed on Dec. 15 did not receive any offers, a senior official at the firm said.

"This is really difficult to get competitive offers in this situation when prices are too high but we'll continue our efforts," he told Reuters. He expects spot prices to stay high until April or May, he said.

Asian spot LNG prices for cargoes to be delivered in January rose to a six-year high this week, as supply of the super-chilled fuel remained tight due to unplanned maintenance at several plants globally at a time when demand for the fuel for use in winter heating surges.

Bangladesh has two long-term contracts with Qatargas and Oman Trading International.

With domestic gas production dwindling, the nation of 160 million people is set to be a significant player in the global LNG market, alongside Pakistan and India.

India Pakistan LNG LNG cargoes Asian LNG prices Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Oman Trading International

Bangladesh seeks LNG cargo for late January delivery

3,261 people have recovered from COVID-19 in 24 hours

Maryam shares, deletes an Israeli TV interview on Twitter claiming Nawaz sent delegations to normalise ties with country

Punjab cabinet approves implementation of Single National Curriculum

Baqir informs PM about housing loan disbursements

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 73.65 million, death toll at 1,654,920

Cuba offers talks with Biden after Trump tensions

Modi sent condolence letter to Nawaz

$4.5bn foreign debt incurred in 5 months

Power Division decides to adjust Gencos’ surplus employees

CCP finds no abuse of dominance in cement, sugar sectors

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters