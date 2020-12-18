AVN 89.79 Increased By ▲ 6.09 (7.28%)
BOP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.83%)
CHCC 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.44%)
DCL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
DGKC 110.83 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.91%)
EFERT 63.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.88%)
EPCL 48.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.18%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.85%)
HASCOL 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
HBL 136.35 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.94%)
HUBC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
JSCL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.37%)
KAPCO 27.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.57%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.41%)
LOTCHEM 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.63%)
MLCF 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.96%)
OGDC 109.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.46%)
PAEL 39.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.23%)
PIBTL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
PIOC 96.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.32%)
POWER 9.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 95.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.46%)
PSO 208.00 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (1.66%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
STPL 22.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.98%)
TRG 75.22 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.02%)
UNITY 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.24%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Africa's rand retreats after scaling new 10-month high

  • Congressional negotiators in Washington were scrambling to agree on details of a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill.
Reuters 18 Dec 2020

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand retreated early on Friday after scaling to a 10-month high in the last session, but the currency was on track to post weekly gains of more than 2%.

At 0605 GMT, the rand traded at 14.7100 against the US dollar, 0.48% weaker than its previous close.

In the absence of domestic market-moving news, the rand was expected to continue taking direction from global events that sway appetite for risk.

Markets this week has been occupied by stimulus talks in the United States as well as Brexit negotiations in Europe.

Global markets remained swathed in optimism that a deal will be reached over a fresh US economic stimulus package.

Congressional negotiators in Washington were scrambling to agree on details of a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill.

Lawmakers from both major US political parties said failing to agree was not an option, and earlier Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said talks could spill into the weekend.

South Africa's rand COVID19 US dollar Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell US political parties Global market

South Africa's rand retreats after scaling new 10-month high

3,261 people have recovered from COVID-19 in 24 hours

Maryam shares, deletes an Israeli TV interview on Twitter claiming Nawaz sent delegations to normalise ties with country

Punjab cabinet approves implementation of Single National Curriculum

Baqir informs PM about housing loan disbursements

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 73.65 million, death toll at 1,654,920

Cuba offers talks with Biden after Trump tensions

Modi sent condolence letter to Nawaz

$4.5bn foreign debt incurred in 5 months

Power Division decides to adjust Gencos’ surplus employees

CCP finds no abuse of dominance in cement, sugar sectors

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters