Australia skittle India for 244 early on day two

ADELAIDE: Australia wrapped up India's first innings in quick time on day two of the day-night opening Test in Adelaide on Friday, needing just 25 deliveries to take the last four wickets.

Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc took two apiece as India folded for 244 after resuming the day at 233 for six.

Cummins ignited the collapse when he removed Ravi Ashwin for his overnight 15 with the third ball of the morning and Starc saw off Wriddhiman Saha in the following over for nine with both caught behind by Tim Paine.

Umesh Yadav skied a full-length Starc delivery and was well caught by Matthew Wade at mid-on, and Mohammed Shami fended a rising Cummins delivery to Travis Head at short leg.

For Australia, Starc finished with four for 53 while Cummins took three for 48.