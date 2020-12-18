AVN 89.44 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (6.86%)
BOP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.83%)
CHCC 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.44%)
DCL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
DGKC 110.83 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.91%)
EFERT 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.96%)
EPCL 48.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFL 18.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.38%)
HASCOL 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
HBL 136.50 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.06%)
HUBC 79.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
JSCL 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.44%)
KAPCO 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.75%)
KEL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.15%)
LOTCHEM 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.82%)
MLCF 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
OGDC 109.83 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.53%)
PAEL 39.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.05%)
PIBTL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
PIOC 96.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.32%)
POWER 9.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 95.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.24%)
PSO 207.58 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (1.45%)
SNGP 45.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
STPL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.34%)
TRG 75.04 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.78%)
UNITY 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.13%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia Rice-Shipping container crunch lifts Vietnam rates to 9-year peak

  • Bangladesh issued a new tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice closing on Dec. 28, while another tender for a similar volume is due to open on Dec. 22.
Reuters 18 Dec 2020

Rice export prices in Vietnam jumped to their highest since December 2011 this week, as a shortage of containers sent freight rates soaring and pushed Thai prices of the staple to a near four-month peak.

Prices for Vietnam's 5% broken rice rose to $500 per tonne, their highest since December 2011, from last week's $470-$490. "A shortage of containers has made it difficult for traders to ship rice to their customers," a trader based in the Mekong province of An Giang said.

For instance, freight rates for a 20-feet container to Africa has risen to $5,000 from $1,500 a couple of months ago, the trader added.

Vietnam is not likely to meet its target of exporting 6.5 million tonnes of rice this year, traders said.

Government customs data showed exports in the January-November period slid 2.9% year-on-year to 5.7 million tonnes.

Thailand's benchmark 5% broken rice prices rose to $500-$519 from $485-$516 last week due to concerns over supplies and logistics.

Bangkok-based traders said new rice supplies have not arrived, while existing supplies could not be shipped due to the shortage of shipping containers.

Exports fell to 4.49 million tonnes from January to October, down 31% from a year earlier, according to the Thai Rice Exporters Association.

Top exporter India's 5% broken parboiled variety extended gains to $380-$385 per tonne from $378-$383 last week on strong demand and as the rupee jumped to its highest level in nearly two-months.

"Traditional buyers of Thai rice are moving to India due to lower prices," said an exporter based at Kakinada in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh. "There is congestion at Kakinada port, where dozens of vessels have lined up."

Bangladesh issued a new tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice closing on Dec. 28, while another tender for a similar volume is due to open on Dec. 22.

The country planned to import about 300,000 tonnes of rice.

Wheat soybean soyoil Vietnam Rice export Giang Government customs data Bangkok

Asia Rice-Shipping container crunch lifts Vietnam rates to 9-year peak

3,261 people have recovered from COVID-19 in 24 hours

Maryam shares, deletes an Israeli TV interview on Twitter claiming Nawaz sent delegations to normalise ties with country

Punjab cabinet approves implementation of Single National Curriculum

Baqir informs PM about housing loan disbursements

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 73.65 million, death toll at 1,654,920

Cuba offers talks with Biden after Trump tensions

Modi sent condolence letter to Nawaz

$4.5bn foreign debt incurred in 5 months

Power Division decides to adjust Gencos’ surplus employees

CCP finds no abuse of dominance in cement, sugar sectors

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters