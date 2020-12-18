World
Australia names new trade minister amid China tensions
- Australia's relations between China, its largest trade partner, soured after Canberra called for an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.
18 Dec 2020
SYDNEY: Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison named Education Minister Dan Tehan as the new trade minister on Friday in a cabinet reshuffle amid rising tensions with China.
Former Trade Minister Simon Birmingham was named the finance minister in October after Australia nominated Mathias Cormann as a candidate for the head of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.
China has imposed tariffs on a range of Australian commodities, further straining ties.
