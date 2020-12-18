AVN 88.16 Increased By ▲ 4.46 (5.33%)
Cuba says economy shrank 11% in 2020, thwarts 'soft coup' attempts

Reuters 18 Dec 2020

HAVANA: Cuba's already cash-strapped economy shrank 11% in 2020 due to the pandemic and tougher US sanctions but the government thwarted attempts by anti-communists to exploit this momentary weakness in a bid to topple it, President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Thursday.

Addressing a year-end session of the Communist-run country's parliament, Diaz-Canel celebrated Cuba's successful management of its coronavirus outbreak despite "exceptional economic conditions" and predicted 6% to 7% economic growth next year.

Yet the government's estimate for this year's contraction was even more dire than that of the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, which this week predicted an 8.5% contraction for Cuba compared to a 7.7% regional decline.

Cuba received just 55% of the hard currency it had planned this year, Economy Minister Alejandro Gil told the assembly earlier in the day. Gil did not provide data on the debt, trade or current account but earlier this week had told a parliament commission that imports were down 30% compared to last year.

Cuba imports more than 50% of its fuel, food and many other vital inputs and this decline, coming on top of a 15% drop in 2019, has resulted in a scarcity and long lines for even the most basic products, from food and medicine to fuel.

Diaz-Canel said the government had thwarted attempts by anti-communists to capitalize on this moment of economic weakness to "destroy" the Cuban leftist revolution.

Over the past three weeks, state-run media have run shows on what they say are attempts directed and financed from the United States to create unrest on the island, like attacks on state shops and a hunger strike by an artists collective.

"New provocations are on the way and we will vanquish those too," the president said.

Critics say the government is trying to undermine legitimate discontent among some Cubans and requests for greater civil liberties underscored by a rare rights protest by artists outside the culture ministry late last month.

Diaz-Canel warned on Thursday of "wolves in sheep's clothing" and said attempts at non conventional warfare and a soft coup by the "industry of counterrevolution" would fail.

Nothing, he said, should distract the country from its "most complex task" of recent decades, pointing to the monetary reform taking place from January including a steep devaluation in bid to revitalise the economy.

Earlier in the day, Gil said a gradual recovery would begin in 2021, based mainly on that reform and a 50% increase in tourist arrivals to 2.2 million in 2021, compared with more than 4 million in 2019.

US President-elect Joe Biden has also promised to unravel some of President Donald Trump's sanctions on Cuba aimed at forcing political reform such as restrictions on travel and remittances.

Diaz-Canel said the Trump administration's attempts had "roundly and notoriously failed". However, the government remained open to improving relations with the United States, he said, without explicitly referring to the incoming Biden administration.

