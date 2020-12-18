World
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 33,777
- The reported death toll rose by 813 to 24,938, the tally showed.
18 Dec 2020
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 33,777 to 1,439,938, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.
