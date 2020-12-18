AVN 88.05 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (5.2%)
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 33,777

  • The reported death toll rose by 813 to 24,938, the tally showed.
Reuters 18 Dec 2020

BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 33,777 to 1,439,938, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.

The reported death toll rose by 813 to 24,938, the tally showed.

