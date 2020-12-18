Debt relief: US provides $128m in 2020

ISLAMABAD: The United States has provided $128 million in debt relief to Pakistan in 2020 under the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) to support the poor nations in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was announced by United States Embassy in Islamabad here on Thursday through a tweet.

“Under the #G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative, the US provided $128 million in debt relief to Pakistan in 2020. Through efforts like this, the US and Pakistan are working together to redirect critical resources to the COVID19 pandemic response,” the embassy stated in a tweet.

The G-20 has recently extended Debt Service Suspension Initiative until June 2021, besides calling on private creditors to participate in the initiative on comparable terms.

The suspension period, originally set for December 31, 2020, has been extended through June 2021.

