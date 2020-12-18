Senate polls thru show of hands need Constitutional amendment: Maryam

LAHORE: Terming the government’s plan to hold Senate elections a month earlier through show of hands as an attempt to distort the Constitution of Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz said on Thursday no one would be allowed to bulldoze the Constitution through an Ordinance or any other move.

“Voting for Senate elections through show of hands was possible only after a Constitutional amendment; but it seemed that Imran Khan had assumed the job of disfiguring the Constitution,” she said, adding: “Any decision with regard to using legal options would be taken at the PDM platform.”

While addressing a press conference here at the PML-N secretariat, Maryam said holding of Senate elections earlier would not help save the PTI government and asked the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to refuse the unconstitutional orders and said it was the ECP’s job to announce the schedule and hold the election. She said the ECP should make progress in the foreign funding case as the entire nation was looking towards that.

She stated that from the government’s actions, it it’s understood that govt’s days are now numbered. “Whatever tactics you use, you will have to go home.”

Answering a question, she said, “If the PDM resigns, which we will, you cannot hold election; the opposition will not sit quiet after resigning from assemblies. “You cannot hold a by-election on 500 seats,” she added.

She questioned, how the incumbent government could announce the date for Senate elections. From NAB, FBR and FIA to intelligence agencies, he (Imran) was heading each of the institution and had assumed the role of the ECP head too. She said that she was not against the show of hands but transparency was not the motive behind the government plan. Why show of hands had suddenly become a priority; why institution was used to force the opposition members in the no-confidence motion against Senate chairman election, she asked.

The PML-N leader also rejected the plan to move the Supreme Court for early Senate elections and said it would only make judiciary controversial.

The Supreme Court can only interpret the Constitution, not change or amend it, she observed.

Answering a question, she reiterated that the ruling party had robbed the public mandate and there should have been no talks from day one with those in power.

She said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari invited her to Larkana and said she will definitely go there to pay homage to Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

To another query, she said the PDM alliance was for the betterment of Pakistan and it must continue. About the arrest of Ali Wazir MNA, she condemned the move and said “Every one of us is a Pakistani.” Responding to another query, she said the PML-N is united and the party leaders had courageously faced difficult situation and remained committed with the party.

Earlier, Maryam held a meeting with the PML-N Lahore legislators, to express gratitude to them over successful PDM Lahore rally on December 13.

