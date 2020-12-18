AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
CHCC 135.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.44%)
DCL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
DGKC 109.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
EFERT 63.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.94%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.02%)
HASCOL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 133.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
JSCL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.6%)
KAPCO 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.24%)
MLCF 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
OGDC 109.25 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.99%)
PAEL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.55%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.2%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
PPL 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.65%)
PSO 204.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.67%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
STPL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
TRG 74.46 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.17%)
UNITY 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By ▲ 52.21 (1.15%)
BR30 23,056 Increased By ▲ 331.66 (1.46%)
KSE100 43,767 Increased By ▲ 406.5 (0.94%)
KSE30 18,272 Increased By ▲ 170.02 (0.94%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Minamata Convention on Mercury: Legislation for compliance finalized: Zartaj Gul

Recorder Report 18 Dec 2020

KARACHI: The Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gul, has said that legislation for compliance with the Minamata Convention on Mercury has been finalized.

Speaking at a seminar at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) to raise awareness about the hazards of mercury, she said that under the legal framework to be effective from January 1, 2021, the government would not start any crackdown against industries, but they would be compelled to strictly ensure limited mercury usage as per the allowed limit of not more than 1 part per million (ppm).

Zartaj Gul informed the seminar that results of a recent testing showed that 56 out of 59 locally manufactured and imported cream contained excessive amounts of mercury, threatening lives of the people.

The ministry intends to take strict legal action against such companies, she said.

She criticized the manufacturers for jeopardizing female health for profit alongside displaying discriminatory behavior towards women with darker complexion.

She assured the audience that the government was committed to encouraging and promoting the industries making mercury-free products.

The minister said that the aim of the government was to control excessive use of mercury in the health sector and in various other industries.

There were many brands of soap which were also dangerous to the skin, she said.

“We met the CEOs of many manufacturers of skin whitening products and asked them to remove mercury from the products,” she added.

KCCI president in his remarks appreciated the MoCC’s efforts to raise awareness amongst the masses about the harmful impact of mercury.

He also assured the minister of KCCI’s full support and cooperation to the Ministry of Climate Change for all of its initiatives towards building a better and healthy society.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Minamata Convention on Mercury: Legislation for compliance finalized: Zartaj Gul

Modi sent condolence letter to Nawaz

$4.5bn foreign debt incurred in 5 months

Power Division decides to adjust Gencos’ surplus employees

CCP finds no abuse of dominance in cement, sugar sectors

Economy: IsDB sounds optimistic note

Coronavirus-hit governments should tax the rich: study

BoE ready to tolerate a Brexit inflation spike

Fake accounts case: SC censures NAB, hints at summoning its chairman

71 Covid-19 deaths reported

Senate elections: MQM(P) pledges support to PM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.