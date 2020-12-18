Minamata Convention on Mercury: Legislation for compliance finalized: Zartaj Gul

KARACHI: The Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gul, has said that legislation for compliance with the Minamata Convention on Mercury has been finalized.

Speaking at a seminar at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) to raise awareness about the hazards of mercury, she said that under the legal framework to be effective from January 1, 2021, the government would not start any crackdown against industries, but they would be compelled to strictly ensure limited mercury usage as per the allowed limit of not more than 1 part per million (ppm).

Zartaj Gul informed the seminar that results of a recent testing showed that 56 out of 59 locally manufactured and imported cream contained excessive amounts of mercury, threatening lives of the people.

The ministry intends to take strict legal action against such companies, she said.

She criticized the manufacturers for jeopardizing female health for profit alongside displaying discriminatory behavior towards women with darker complexion.

She assured the audience that the government was committed to encouraging and promoting the industries making mercury-free products.

The minister said that the aim of the government was to control excessive use of mercury in the health sector and in various other industries.

There were many brands of soap which were also dangerous to the skin, she said.

“We met the CEOs of many manufacturers of skin whitening products and asked them to remove mercury from the products,” she added.

KCCI president in his remarks appreciated the MoCC’s efforts to raise awareness amongst the masses about the harmful impact of mercury.

He also assured the minister of KCCI’s full support and cooperation to the Ministry of Climate Change for all of its initiatives towards building a better and healthy society.

