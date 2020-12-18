AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
CHCC 135.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.44%)
DCL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
DGKC 109.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
EFERT 63.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.94%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.02%)
HASCOL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 133.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
JSCL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.6%)
KAPCO 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.24%)
MLCF 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
OGDC 109.25 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.99%)
PAEL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.55%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.2%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
PPL 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.65%)
PSO 204.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.67%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
STPL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
TRG 74.46 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.17%)
UNITY 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By ▲ 52.21 (1.15%)
BR30 23,056 Increased By ▲ 331.66 (1.46%)
KSE100 43,767 Increased By ▲ 406.5 (0.94%)
KSE30 18,272 Increased By ▲ 170.02 (0.94%)
Qatar National Day: Message from H.E. Mishal Mohammed A. Al Ansari, Consul General of the State of Qatar in Karachi

18 Dec 2020

TEXT: On this auspicious occasion I hereby extend my felicitations to His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani Emir of the State of Qatar and His Highness the Father Emir Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani.

At the outset I avail this opportunity to express my profound gratitude for the generous hospitality and assistance afforded to us by the Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The brotherly countries of Qatar and Pakistan have long enjoyed cordial ties premised on common faith, aspirations and an intertwined national narrative. This enduring friendship is reflected on ground by back and forth visits of the two countries leadership (Civilian & defence), highly level delegation and the ever-expanding trade volume.

The Anniversary of the National Day for the accession of Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed, the founder of the State of Qatar, to the rule of the country is an embodiment of ideals and visionary aspirations that the country was founded on and Qatar has realized this vision by undertaking wide ranging reforms to steadily move down the path of progress and development, ultimately succeeded in doing so by surmounting every obstacle. It commemorates the founder of the State of Qatar who succeeded in running the affairs of the country with the support of the Qatari people, consolidating the national rule under his leadership. Our iconic past and present leaders have ushered in an era of unparalleled prosperity and stability making the state at the forefront of economic and human development and scientific advancement, along with being an ardent advocate of global education. This in turn has culminated in it being a host of major international events and a chair of multiple committees with in the United Nations. Whereas daily development has become a common feature which may include but not limited to World Cup 2022, mega projects being undertaken by the state, and many more.

Likewise, Pakistan is a state that exemplifies the apt saying of rise like a phoenix from the ashes, it has defied all expectations of its detractors by triumphing over all adversaries and this is due to the unrelenting strength and resilience of its people, there was much praise for it. Juxtaposing this great nation’s meteoric rise with that of other countries is a gross injustice since it has celebrated its septuagenarian independence day not long ago. Consequently, many countries have sought to emulate this country’s economic model where projections indicate a forgone conclusion of impressive growth and development. This is not a hyperbole but a fact that cannot be denied.

A new challenge has materialized in 2020 in a form of unforgiving Pandemic, our heart goes to the dearly departed and their bereaved families and we also wish those ailing a speedy recovery. Our prayers are also with the front line workers. However, all is not lost as the vaccine has come out bringing with it glad tiding to the world.

On a last note I am confident that the unique bilateral ties between Pakistan and Qatar based on ?strong foundations of culture as well as shared values will even flourish further with strong ties of brotherhood.

