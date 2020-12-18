AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
CHCC 135.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.44%)
DCL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
DGKC 109.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
EFERT 63.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.94%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.02%)
HASCOL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 133.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
JSCL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.6%)
KAPCO 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.24%)
MLCF 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
OGDC 109.25 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.99%)
PAEL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.55%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.2%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
PPL 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.65%)
PSO 204.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.67%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
STPL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
TRG 74.46 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.17%)
UNITY 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By ▲ 52.21 (1.15%)
BR30 23,056 Increased By ▲ 331.66 (1.46%)
KSE100 43,767 Increased By ▲ 406.5 (0.94%)
KSE30 18,272 Increased By ▲ 170.02 (0.94%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

FDI contraction showing in numbers

BR Research 18 Dec 2020

FDI situation in the country should ring alarm bells. But as expected, FDI numbers for November 2020 have not attracted tweets by the government officials. Though foreign direct investment in the country has been miniscule and discouraging, monthly increases up until October have provided officials with some tweetable content. However, data from the State Bank of Pakistan shows that the Net foreign direct investment for November stood at an outflow of $16 million. Total monthly inflows were up by 26 percent year-on-year; however, the outflows during the month were up by a whopping 5.7 times, which resulted in negative FDI for November2020.

Data details show that power sector and the communication sector that accounted for 60 percent of the total inflows recorded a net outflow in November. The single largest outflow of foreign investment during the month came from coal power segment, which came entirely from China, while the outflows in the telecom sector emanated from Norway.

This is the story that has been going on for months if not years. With all eggs in one major basket called the CPEC, and the traditional sectors attracting very small investment due to reasons like global slowdown and weary global investor climate: Inconsistent policies and debilitating tax structure etc. this was bound to happen. 5MFY21 aggregates show that net FDI stood lower by 17 percent due to the same issues.

FDI slowdown is finally showing in numbers now; with CPEC activities slowing since 2018 and other investor countries reeling from the impact of the pandemic, prospects for FDI into the country are bleak. Add to that the non-seriousness of the authorities as far as FDI is concerned, and you have a recipe for a crisis. Not only is there a need for diversification as well as active role of the authorities to promote and woo investors, but there is also a need to simplify as well as redesign investment policies.

FDI contraction showing in numbers

Modi sent condolence letter to Nawaz

$4.5bn foreign debt incurred in 5 months

Power Division decides to adjust Gencos’ surplus employees

CCP finds no abuse of dominance in cement, sugar sectors

Economy: IsDB sounds optimistic note

Coronavirus-hit governments should tax the rich: study

BoE ready to tolerate a Brexit inflation spike

Fake accounts case: SC censures NAB, hints at summoning its chairman

71 Covid-19 deaths reported

Senate elections: MQM(P) pledges support to PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters