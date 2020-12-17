AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
CHCC 135.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.44%)
DCL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
DGKC 109.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
EFERT 63.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.94%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.02%)
HASCOL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 133.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
JSCL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.6%)
KAPCO 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.24%)
MLCF 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
OGDC 109.25 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.99%)
PAEL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.55%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.2%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
PPL 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.65%)
PSO 204.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.67%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
STPL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
TRG 74.46 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.17%)
UNITY 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By ▲ 52.21 (1.15%)
BR30 23,056 Increased By ▲ 331.66 (1.46%)
KSE100 43,767 Increased By ▲ 406.5 (0.94%)
KSE30 18,272 Increased By ▲ 170.02 (0.94%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf markets end lower; Egypt falls most in 2 mths

  • Saudi Arabia's benchmark index edged down 0.1pc, dragged by with retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair, which fell nearly 2pc, leading the declines.
Reuters 17 Dec 2020

Major Gulf markets finished lower on Thursday, while the Egyptian bourse saw its worst day in nearly two months, as stocks in the region struggled to sustain the momentum of recent gains fuelled by COVID-19 vaccine rollouts.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index edged down 0.1pc, dragged by with retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair, which fell nearly 2pc, leading the declines.

The benchmark, however, posted its first weekly gain in three, putting on 0.8pc for the week.

Saudi Arabia's economy shrank more slowly in the third quarter as the government eased some coronavirus restrictions but the pandemic-hit oil sector continued to weigh on the broader economy, official data showed on Thursday.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index retreated 0.4pc, dragged by a 1pc loss in First Abu Dhabi Bank and a 3.2pc decline in real estate stock Aldar Properties.

But the Abu Dhabi index eked out a second straight weekly gain, adding 0.5pc.

The Qatari index finished the session little changed, with Qatar Islamic Bank rising 2pc to become the top gainer. Among losers, Qatar National Bank shed 1.4pc.

Dubai's main share index firmed 0.4pc, with Emirates NBD Bank gaining nearly 1pc to end as the top gainer.

The index managed to add 0.1pc for the week.

Among other gainers, logistics firm Aramex and real estate company Dubai Investments added 1.4pc each.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index declined 1.3pc, its worst session since Oct. 25, and fell 1.3pc for the week.

Commercial International Bank and Eastern Company led losses, slipping nearly 2pc and 1.2pc, respectively.

Casual wear retailer Dice Sport and Casual Wear fell 3.7pc after Egyptian Saudi Insurance House Reduced Stake In Co To 6.92pc.

Gulf markets Qatar National Bank COVID Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair

Major Gulf markets end lower; Egypt falls most in 2 mths

Pakistan Navy inducts state of the art battle ship ‘PNS Tabuk’

British High Commissioner calls on COAS bajwa

Gwadar fencing project kick-starts to shield belt and road projects

Pakistan repays another $1bn to KSA

French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan, Russia to initiate LNG pipeline construction from 2021

PM Khan, Afghan President discuss peace process as Taliban delegation visits Islamabad

Surging investor interest puts Bitcoin at new all-time peak

Karachi cop confesses he was part of MQM-L's 11-member target killing team

FM Qureshi arrives in UAE on two-day visit

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters