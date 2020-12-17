AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
CHCC 135.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.44%)
DCL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
DGKC 109.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
EFERT 63.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.94%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.02%)
HASCOL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 133.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
JSCL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.6%)
KAPCO 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.24%)
MLCF 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
OGDC 109.25 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.99%)
PAEL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.55%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.2%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
PPL 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.65%)
PSO 204.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.67%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
STPL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
TRG 74.46 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.17%)
UNITY 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By ▲ 52.21 (1.15%)
BR30 23,056 Increased By ▲ 331.66 (1.46%)
KSE100 43,767 Increased By ▲ 406.5 (0.94%)
KSE30 18,272 Increased By ▲ 170.02 (0.94%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

COVID-19 kills daily record 3,580 in U.S. as second vaccine nears approval

  • The FDA authorized emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine a day later, opening the gates to a massive inoculation program that began on Monday.
Reuters 17 Dec 2020

U.S. coronavirus deaths soared to a daily record of 3,580 and hospitalizations rose for the 19th straight day on Wednesday, ramping up the stakes as regulators on Thursday considered whether to approve a second COVID-19 vaccine.

Another 232,255 cases were reported, the second highest daily case load on record, as California became the first state to report more than 50,000 cases in a single day, according to a Reuters tally.

The United States leads the world with a cumulative 307,767 deaths and nearly 17 million cases as many Americans and the outgoing administration of President Donald Trump have resisted the stay-at-home orders and mask-wearing that have proven effective at controlling the spread.

But more help could be arriving soon with a second vaccine nearing approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

A panel of outside advisers to the FDA is expected to endorse emergency use of Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, one week after the same committee backed the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE.

The FDA authorized emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine a day later, opening the gates to a massive inoculation program that began on Monday.

Some 570 vaccine distribution centers received the initial batch of shipments on Monday and Tuesday, and an additional 886 locations were due to receive vials on Friday, said U.S. Army General Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of the government's Operation Warp Speed campaign.

But the first major storm of the winter season could also disrupt vaccine distribution.

Express delivery companies Federal Express and United Parcel Service had contingency plans to keep any delayed vaccine shipments secure until they can be delivered, Perna told reporters.

With millions of Americans thrown out of work, Congress could soon lend a hand as well.

After months of feuding and with a weekend deadline fast approaching, congressional negotiators haggled over details of a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill that leaders have vowed to pass before going home this year.

The legislation is expected to include $600 to $700 stimulus checks, extend unemployment benefits, help pay for vaccine distribution and assist small businesses.

Coronavirus Donald Trump Moderna BioNTech Pfizer hospitalizations U.S. Army General Gustave Perna

COVID-19 kills daily record 3,580 in U.S. as second vaccine nears approval

Pakistan Navy inducts state of the art battle ship ‘PNS Tabuk’

British High Commissioner calls on COAS bajwa

Gwadar fencing project kick-starts to shield belt and road projects

Pakistan repays another $1bn to KSA

French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan, Russia to initiate LNG pipeline construction from 2021

PM Khan, Afghan President discuss peace process as Taliban delegation visits Islamabad

Surging investor interest puts Bitcoin at new all-time peak

Karachi cop confesses he was part of MQM-L's 11-member target killing team

FM Qureshi arrives in UAE on two-day visit

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters