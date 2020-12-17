World
No. 2 U.S. House Democrat cites progress in COVID-19 aid deal talks
17 Dec 2020
WASHINGTON: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said progress is being made toward a final agreement on further COVID-19 aid, the No. 2 House Democrat Steny Hoyer said on Thursday, adding that he hoped a deal would be reached later in the day.
Hoyer, in an interview on MSNBC, said he had spoken with Pelosi earlier on Thursday. "She thinks we're making real progress," he said.
"Hopefully, we will get to an agreement today, put it on the floor, pass it and give some relief in this crisis... let's hope we can get there."
