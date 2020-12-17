AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
CHCC 135.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.44%)
DCL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
DGKC 109.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
EFERT 63.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.94%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.02%)
HASCOL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 133.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
JSCL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.6%)
KAPCO 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.24%)
MLCF 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
OGDC 109.25 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.99%)
PAEL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.55%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.2%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
PPL 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.65%)
PSO 204.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.67%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
STPL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
TRG 74.46 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.17%)
UNITY 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By ▲ 52.21 (1.15%)
BR30 23,056 Increased By ▲ 331.66 (1.46%)
KSE100 43,767 Increased By ▲ 406.5 (0.94%)
KSE30 18,272 Increased By ▲ 170.02 (0.94%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin says Kremlin critic Navalny not worth poisoning, alleges U.S. smear campaign

  • The investigation, which Navalny endorsed, said it had identified a team of assassins from Russia’s FSB security service, who had stalked him for years. It named the intelligence officers and poison laboratories it said were behind the operation.
  • “It’s a trick to attack the leaders (of Russia),” says Putin.
Reuters Updated 17 Dec 2020

President Vladimir Putin said media reports that Russian state security agents had poisoned opposition politician Alexei Navalny were part of a U.S.-backed plot to try to discredit him, saying Navalny was not important enough to be a target.

Navalny, one of Putin’s leading critics, was airlifted to Germany in August after collapsing on a domestic flight. Laboratory tests in three European countries, confirmed by the global chemical weapons watchdog, established he was poisoned with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent but Russia denies this and says it has yet to be shown any evidence.

Citing flight records and mobile phone geolocation data, investigative website Bellingcat and Russian media outlet The Insider published results of a joint investigation on Monday carried out in cooperation with Der Spiegel and CNN.

The investigation, which Navalny endorsed, said it had identified a team of assassins from Russia’s FSB security service, who had stalked him for years. It named the intelligence officers and poison laboratories it said were behind the operation.

Putin on Thursday dismissed the investigation, saying it was made up of information provided by U.S. intelligence services.

“It’s a trick to attack the leaders (of Russia),” Putin told his annual news conference.

He suggested Navalny enjoyed the support of U.S. intelligence, an allegation Navalny denies. It was therefore right, said Putin, that Russian security agents kept an eye on him.

“But that absolutely does not mean he needs to be poisoned,” said Putin. “Who needs him?”

“If someone had wanted to poison him they would have finished him off,” he added.

Putin avoids mentioning Navalny’s name in public and only referred to him as “the patient from the Berlin clinic”.

Kira Yarmysh, Navalny’s spokeswoman, said on Twitter that Putin’s comments meant he had confirmed that Navalny was being followed by FSB agents.

Fielding a question about a series of recent media investigations into people close to him, including one of his daughters, Putin said they looked like Washington’s revenge for alleged Russian hacking of U.S. elections, something he has repeatedly denied.

“It’s revenge and an attempt to influence public opinion in our country to try to interfere in our domestic politics,” Putin said.

Vladimir Putin US Russia Alexei Navalny Putin

Putin says Kremlin critic Navalny not worth poisoning, alleges U.S. smear campaign

Pakistan Navy inducts state of the art battle ship ‘PNS Tabuk’

British High Commissioner calls on COAS bajwa

Gwadar fencing project kick-starts to shield belt and road projects

Pakistan repays another $1bn to KSA

French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan, Russia to initiate LNG pipeline construction from 2021

PM Khan, Afghan President discuss peace process as Taliban delegation visits Islamabad

Surging investor interest puts Bitcoin at new all-time peak

Karachi cop confesses he was part of MQM-L's 11-member target killing team

FM Qureshi arrives in UAE on two-day visit

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters