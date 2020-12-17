AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
Wall Street opens higher on stimulus bets

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61.46 points, or 0.20pc, at the open to 30,216.00.
Reuters 17 Dec 2020

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday on increased optimism over a coronavirus stimulus bill, while an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims pointed to further economic stress from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61.46 points, or 0.20pc, at the open to 30,216.00.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.48 points, or 0.34pc, at 3,713.65, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 72.59 points, or 0.57pc, to 12,730.78 at the opening bell.

Coronavirus Wall Street NASDAQ Dow Jones

