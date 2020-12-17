Pakistan
21 new coronavirus cases reported in Faisalabad
17 Dec 2020
FAISALABAD: The total active COVID-19 cases in Faisalabad on Thursday were recorded 544 as 21 more people tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours.
A spokesperson for Health Department said that a corona patient, who was under treatment in a hospital, died Wednesday night and the number of deaths reached 293 since March this year.
He said that 793 coronavirus tests were conducted in the public and private sector laboratories of Faisalabad during the same period.
As many as 6,126 patients have so far recovered in the district.
He said that at present, 78 patients including 24 confirmed patients were under treatment at Allied Hospital, while 30 including 9 confirmed patients were admitted to DHQ Hospital.
