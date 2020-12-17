World
UK PM Johnson wishes France's Macron a speedy recovery from COVID-19
- "Sorry to hear my friend @EmmanuelMacron has tested positive for coronavirus. We are all wishing you a speedy recovery," Johnson said
17 Dec 2020
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent his best wishes to France's Emmanuel Macron on Thursday after the French President tested positive for COVID-19.
"Sorry to hear my friend @EmmanuelMacron has tested positive for coronavirus. We are all wishing you a speedy recovery," Johnson said on Twitter. He also posted the same message in French.
