Over 30pc of transport to be shifted into E-vehicles by 2030: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Thursday expressed that over 30 percent of the vehicle system in the country would be shifted to E-vehicles by the year 2030 and government was working to extend "best possible concessions" and other relevant facilities to this sector.

Talking to a Private news channel, he claimed that Pakistan has become the second developing country in the world after India to introduce an electric vehicle (EV) policy in the region, adding, we want to implement the policy approved by the federal cabinet owing to its huge benefits and increasing competition.

“The policy has the vision to promote ‘Made in Pakistan’ EVs where indigenous production can be promoted to make the country an exporting hub of EVs in the region,” he added.

Fawad Ch explained that there were two objectives behind launching the EV Policy: as another step to kick start the city’s economy and to combat pollution.

Pakistan wants to become a "global hub of manufacturing of electric vehicles", he said, adding, electric vehicle policy was introduced for the first time in the country, now the manufacturing of electric buses will also be done in Pakistan.

He said PM Imran Khan had a special focus in green and sustainable development policy, which is why the Climate Change Ministry along with ministry of Industries and ministry of Science were collectively working with an Electric Vehicle Policy.

Fawad said main objectives of the policy is to offer affordable transportation to the people as the cost of electric vehicles is much lower compared to petrol, diesel, compressed natural gas (CNG) or other fuels.

The motorcycles and vehicles would be shifted on electric power, while EV Manufacturing Units would also be established in the country, he added.

Ministry of Science and Technolgoy is also working to policy to shift vehicles on battery in future, added, there is no any electricity crises in the country but we can charge these batteries through gas and Petrol.

He said after the consultation of other provinces the registration policy would be prepared.

He said after the E-vehicle policy the prices of cars would also comes down and EV industry has the potential to contribute significantly to the economy by saving precious foreign exchange, creating thousands of jobs, and enabling related to industries to grow as technology transfers occur.

He said EVs can also help improve urban air quality, reduce noise pollution, and significantly reduce the health costs associated with pollution in urban areas.

However, consistent policy support and a reliable grid are prerequisites for this transformation.

The CNG stations will be transformed into E-car charging stations,” he added.