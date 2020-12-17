MQM delegation calls on PM Imran Khan

A three-member delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed issues of mutual interest.

As per details the delegation was comprised of Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Ameen ul Haq and Haider Abbas Rizvi.

Federal Ministers Asad Umar, Ali Zaidi and Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail also attended the meeting.

The government’s collation partners discussed overall political situation of Sindh, Karachi package and other concerned matters.

The MQM delegation also presented the party’s reservations to the prime minister in the meeting. They also asked the prime minister to play his role for the constitutional right of an independent politics and return of the party offices to MQM.

As per ARY news, Prime Minister Imran Khan assured coalition partners that their all reservations will be addressed and the party will also be kept in the loop in consultations over Karachi projects.