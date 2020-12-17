AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
CHCC 135.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.44%)
DCL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
DGKC 109.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
EFERT 63.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.94%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.02%)
HASCOL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 133.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
JSCL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.6%)
KAPCO 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.24%)
MLCF 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
OGDC 109.25 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.99%)
PAEL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.55%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.2%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
PPL 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.65%)
PSO 204.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.67%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
STPL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
TRG 74.46 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.17%)
UNITY 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By ▲ 51.57 (1.13%)
BR30 23,046 Increased By ▲ 322.38 (1.42%)
KSE100 43,740 Increased By ▲ 380.3 (0.88%)
KSE30 18,265 Increased By ▲ 163.46 (0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FBR to launch online module in Iris to promote Green Field Industry

  • FBR said that faceless compliance and facilitation through the use of ICT tools is a priority agenda of organizations under the vision of the present government.
Ali Ahmed 17 Dec 2020

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched an online module in Iris for facilitating filing of applications for the grant of Green Field Industry Status.

The development has been made to promote investment in the Green Field Industry and to facilitate such investors. To this end, two separate applications have been provided under the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 and Sales Tax Act, 1990.

FBR said that faceless compliance and facilitation through the use of ICT tools is a priority agenda of organizations under the vision of the present government.

“FBR is moving fast to accomplish this vision as a leader in developing and launching such faceless compliance tools for the facilitation of the taxpayers,” said FBR in a statement.

Furthermore, the FBR has amended Sales Tax Rules, 2006 to issue a detailed procedure for e-audit. Under the new procedure, where a case has been selected under Section 25 or Section 72B of the Sales Tax Act, as the case may be, and the competent authority issues directions to conduct e-audit, the laid down procedure shall be adopted.

The concerned commissioner Inland Revenue shall serve a notice to the registered person specifying the reasons for selection of his case for audit.

FBR green field industry

FBR to launch online module in Iris to promote Green Field Industry

French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan, Russia to initiate LNG pipeline construction from 2021

PM Khan, Afghan President discuss peace process as Taliban delegation visits Islamabad

Surging investor interest puts Bitcoin at new all-time peak

Karachi cop confesses he was part of MQM-L's 11-member target killing team

FM Qureshi arrives in UAE on two-day visit

US says it provided $128mn in debt relief to Pakistan in 2020

Seven more areas in Peshawar to go under lockdown as COVID-19 positivity rate reaches 13.34%

Some vaccine doses kept too cold, Pfizer having manufacturing issues: US officials

COVID vaccine will be available in February or March next year, says SAPM Sultan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters