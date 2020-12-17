AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
Swiss National Bank keeps expansive policy in place

  • The SNB kept its policy rate locked at minus 0.75%, as unanimously forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.
Reuters 17 Dec 2020

ZURICH: The Swiss National Bank kept its ultra-expansive monetary policy on hold on Thursday, keeping the world's lowest interest rates and readiness to launch currency interventions despite being labeled a currency manipulator by the United States.

The SNB kept its policy rate locked at minus 0.75%, as unanimously forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

It also kept the interest rate it charges commercial banks on some deposits they park overnight with the central bank at minus 0.75%, as expected.

United States commercial banks Swiss National Bank economists

