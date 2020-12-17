Markets
Swiss National Bank keeps expansive policy in place
- The SNB kept its policy rate locked at minus 0.75%, as unanimously forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.
17 Dec 2020
ZURICH: The Swiss National Bank kept its ultra-expansive monetary policy on hold on Thursday, keeping the world's lowest interest rates and readiness to launch currency interventions despite being labeled a currency manipulator by the United States.
The SNB kept its policy rate locked at minus 0.75%, as unanimously forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.
It also kept the interest rate it charges commercial banks on some deposits they park overnight with the central bank at minus 0.75%, as expected.
Gwadar fencing project kick-starts to shield belt and road projects
Swiss National Bank keeps expansive policy in place
Pakistan, Russia to initiate LNG pipeline construction from 2021
PM Khan, Afghan President discuss peace process as Taliban delegation visits Islamabad
Surging investor interest puts Bitcoin at new all-time peak
Karachi cop confesses he was part of MQM-L's 11-member target killing team
FM Qureshi arrives in UAE on two-day visit
US says it provided $128mn in debt relief to Pakistan in 2020
Seven more areas in Peshawar to go under lockdown as COVID-19 positivity rate reaches 13.34%
Some vaccine doses kept too cold, Pfizer having manufacturing issues: US officials
COVID vaccine will be available in February or March next year, says SAPM Sultan
Pakistan LNG seeks cargoes for March delivery
Read more stories
Comments