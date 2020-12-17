Business & Finance
Surging investor interest puts Bitcoin at new all-time peak
- The world's highest profile crypto-currency has gained more than 175% this year.
17 Dec 2020
LONDON: Bitcoin set a fresh all-time high on Thursday, after rising almost 6% to $22,584 by 0806 GMT, just a day after smashing the $20,000 milestone for the first time.
The world's highest profile crypto-currency has gained more than 175% this year, buoyed by demand from larger investors attracted to its potential for quick gains and perceived inflation-hedging qualities.
