Karachi cop confesses he was part of MQM-L's 11-member target killing team

  • ASI Saleem was posted at at the investigation wing of the Shahrea Faisal police station
  • MQM-L hitman says the group was funded by Indian spy agency RAW to carry out terrorism activities and had received funds worth millions from abroad
Fahad Zulfikar 17 Dec 2020

(Karachi) A police official, who was nabbed earlier this year for having links with Indian spy agency RAW, has revealed that he was part of the 11-member Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-L) group formed to carry out target killings, local media reported on Wednesday.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Shahzad Saleem made the startling revelation in a confessional statement before a joint investigation team (JIT).

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) had arrested Shahzad Saleem, who was posted at the investigation wing of the Shahrea Faisal police station. During probe, the MQM-L hitman told the investigators that he got a government job on the basis of his political connections and was later inducted into the Sindh police.

The suspect revealed that the MQM-L had formed an 11-member team which was led by Arshad alias Chotta, for carrying out targeted killings. He said apart from him, the other members of the gang included Yousuf alias Babay, Asif Kalla, Arshad Sanki, Goga and Safdar alias Langra.

Saleem transpired that the group was funded by Indian spy agency RAW to carry out terrorism activities in the city. He disclosed that all group members remained in contact with each other through emails and received funds worth millions transferred from abroad.

He told the JIT that gang head Arshad had killed five political rivals in Karachi’s Landhi and Korangi areas.

