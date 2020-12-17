AVN 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
CHCC 136.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
DCL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.05%)
DGKC 109.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
EFERT 63.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.41%)
EPCL 48.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.98%)
FCCL 21.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.09%)
HASCOL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
HBL 133.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.14%)
HUBC 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
JSCL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.24%)
KAPCO 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.98%)
MLCF 41.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.56%)
OGDC 109.41 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (2.14%)
PAEL 39.05 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (5.68%)
PIBTL 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
PIOC 94.95 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.15%)
POWER 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
PPL 95.21 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.56%)
PSO 204.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.52%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
STPL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.79%)
TRG 74.48 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.2%)
UNITY 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.7%)
BR100 4,573 Increased By ▲ 25.91 (0.57%)
BR30 22,908 Increased By ▲ 183.66 (0.81%)
KSE100 43,542 Increased By ▲ 182.16 (0.42%)
KSE30 18,150 Increased By ▲ 48.72 (0.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

LNG tanker rates soar as Asian gas demand spikes

  • It was unclear if any deals for ship hires had been done at these rates but three shipbrokers said they estimated rates at $150,000 to $175,000 a day for both routes.
Reuters 17 Dec 2020

SINGAPORE: Tanker rates to carry liquefied natural gas (LNG) surged 15%-35% over the past week to more than $150,000 a day, as Asia's recovering economies and strong demand during the peak winter season led to a clamour for scarce ships.

Colder weather in some parts of north Asia, coupled with a supply crunch globally, has caused spot Asian LNG prices to spike to multi-year highs.

This has cut into ship availability as traders snap up vessels to either store gas or ship cargoes from the west to the east, several industry sources said.

The daily charter rate for shipping LNG in the Pacific basin rose to $194,500 a day on Tuesday, up from $114,750 a day a week ago, said Tim Mendelssohn, managing director at Spark Commodities.

The daily rate to ship LNG in the Atlantic basin rose to $178,750 a day, up from $131,250 a day last week, he said, adding that both rates are the highest since Spark's indices began in mid-2019.

It was unclear if any deals for ship hires had been done at these rates but three shipbrokers said they estimated rates at $150,000 to $175,000 a day for both routes.

"It's purely a demand and supply picture with no availability of ships," one of the sources based in Singapore said.

This in turn could boost shipping rates further should traders need to sub-charter the ships, a second source said.

Still, with high spot prices turning away some buyers, tanker rates could start to come down from February, the first source said.

LNG North Asia LNG tanker Tim Mendelssohn Atlantic basin rose tanker rates

LNG tanker rates soar as Asian gas demand spikes

Seven more areas in Peshawar to go under lockdown as COVID-19 positivity rate reaches 13.34%

Some vaccine doses kept too cold, Pfizer having manufacturing issues: US officials

PM, Afghan president discuss Afghan peace process

COVID vaccine will be available in February or March next year, says SAPM Sultan

Pakistan LNG seeks cargoes for March delivery

Karachi plan not granted approval yet: Issuance of PKR-linked bonds to IFC approved by ECC

US vaccine campaign grows as COVID-19 kills 3,000-plus Americans daily

China welcomes WHO-led trip to investigate COVID-19, WHO official says

Google secretly gave Facebook perks, data in ad deal, US states allege

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 72.92 million, death toll at 1,641,733

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters