US Interior Secretary Bernhardt tests positive for COVID-19
- Bernhardt was asymptomatic and would continue to work while in quarantine.
17 Dec 2020
US Interior Department Secretary David Bernhardt tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a representative for the department said.
Bernhardt was asymptomatic and would continue to work while in quarantine, Interior spokesman Nicholas Goodwin told Reuters by email.
