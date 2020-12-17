AVN 82.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.04%)
US Interior Secretary Bernhardt tests positive for COVID-19

  • Bernhardt was asymptomatic and would continue to work while in quarantine.
Reuters 17 Dec 2020

US Interior Department Secretary David Bernhardt tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a representative for the department said.

Bernhardt was asymptomatic and would continue to work while in quarantine, Interior spokesman Nicholas Goodwin told Reuters by email.

