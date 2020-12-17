AVN 82.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.04%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
CHCC 136.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.12%)
DCL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
DGKC 110.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
EFERT 62.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
EPCL 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.38%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
HASCOL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.11%)
HBL 133.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.19%)
HUBC 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
JSCL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
MLCF 41.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
OGDC 107.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 36.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
PIOC 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.62%)
POWER 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
PPL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.27%)
PSO 205.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.24%)
SNGP 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
STPL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 71.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.96%)
UNITY 28.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,547 Increased By ▲ 3.2 (0.07%)
BR30 22,724 Decreased By ▼ -10.4 (-0.05%)
KSE100 43,360 Increased By ▲ 109.35 (0.25%)
KSE30 18,102 Increased By ▲ 60.92 (0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN Security Council to talk Western Sahara after Trump policy switch

  • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "position remains unchanged," said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric last week.
Reuters 17 Dec 2020

NEW YORK: The UN Security Council is planning to discuss Western Sahara on Monday, diplomats said, after US President Donald Trump recognized Morocco's sovereignty over the disputed region in return for the kingdom normalizing ties with Israel.

Trump's announcement last week was a departure from longstanding US policy on Western Sahara. A closed-door UN Security Council meeting on the situation was requested by Germany, diplomats said.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft sent a copy of Trump's proclamation recognizing "that the entire Western Sahara territory is part of the Kingdom of Morocco" to UN chief Antonio Guterres and the Security Council on Tuesday.

The United States had supported a 1991 ceasefire between Morocco and the Algeria-backed Polisario Front, a breakaway movement that seeks to establish Western Sahara as an independent state.

The ceasefire is monitored by UN peacekeepers.

The region has effectively been split by an earthen wall separating an area controlled by Morocco that it claims as its southern provinces, and territory controlled by the Polisario with a UN-mandated buffer zone between them.

UN talks have long failed to broker an agreement on how to decide on self-determination. Morocco wants an autonomy plan under Moroccan sovereignty.

The Polisario wants a UN-backed referendum including on the question of independence.

US President-elect Joe Biden, due to succeed Trump on Jan. 20, will face a decision whether to accept the US deal with Morocco on the Western Sahara, which no other Western country has done.

A Biden spokesman declined to comment.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "position remains unchanged," said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric last week.

"He remains convinced that a solution to the question of Western Sahara is possible, in accordance" UN Security Council resolutions, Dujarric said.

In October, the 15-member Security Council extended the UN peacekeeping mission, known as MINURSO, for a one year, adopting a resolution that "emphasizes the need to achieve a realistic, practicable and enduring political solution to the question of Western Sahara based on compromise."

Antonio Guterres Germany US monetary policy UN Security Council Morocco UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric US President Donald Trump Western Sahara Polisario Front Kingdom of Morocco UN peacekeepers

UN Security Council to talk Western Sahara after Trump policy switch

US vaccine campaign grows as COVID-19 kills 3,000-plus Americans daily

China welcomes WHO-led trip to investigate COVID-19, WHO official says

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 72.92 million, death toll at 1,641,733

Fed vows to maintain bond-buying

Poppy to be used for making morphine-based painkillers

NFC spending: Provinces cannot be held accountable: PPP

Omar Ayub quits PPIB chairmanship?

Cement makers thwart govt’s efforts to boost economy: CCP

Significant growth in cement dispatches recorded

Taliban alone cannot be blamed for rising violence in Afghanistan: Qureshi

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters