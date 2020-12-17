Markets
Sinopec's Changling refinery to shut 160,000 bpd crude unit for 55-day overhaul
- The overhaul is expected to run for 55 days, starting from mid-February 2021.
17 Dec 2020
BEIJING: Sinopec's Changling refinery will shut a 160,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) crude oil processing unit for planned maintenance, a company official said on Thursday.
The overhaul is expected to run for 55 days, starting from mid-February 2021.
The Changling refinery is located in the central Chinese region of Hunan.
Karachi plan not granted approval yet: Issuance of PKR-linked bonds to IFC approved by ECC
Sinopec's Changling refinery to shut 160,000 bpd crude unit for 55-day overhaul
US vaccine campaign grows as COVID-19 kills 3,000-plus Americans daily
China welcomes WHO-led trip to investigate COVID-19, WHO official says
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 72.92 million, death toll at 1,641,733
Fed vows to maintain bond-buying
Poppy to be used for making morphine-based painkillers
NFC spending: Provinces cannot be held accountable: PPP
Omar Ayub quits PPIB chairmanship?
Cement makers thwart govt’s efforts to boost economy: CCP
Significant growth in cement dispatches recorded
Taliban alone cannot be blamed for rising violence in Afghanistan: Qureshi
Read more stories
Comments