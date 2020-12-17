Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 72.92 million, death toll at 1,641,733
- Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
17 Dec 2020
More than 72.92 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,641,733? have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
Karachi plan not granted approval yet: Issuance of PKR-linked bonds to IFC approved by ECC
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 72.92 million, death toll at 1,641,733
US vaccine campaign grows as COVID-19 kills 3,000-plus Americans daily
China welcomes WHO-led trip to investigate COVID-19, WHO official says
Google secretly gave Facebook perks, data in ad deal, US states allege
Fed vows to maintain bond-buying
Poppy to be used for making morphine-based painkillers
NFC spending: Provinces cannot be held accountable: PPP
Omar Ayub quits PPIB chairmanship?
Cement makers thwart govt’s efforts to boost economy: CCP
Significant growth in cement dispatches recorded
Read more stories
Comments