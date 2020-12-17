AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
ECP enlists three new political parties

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 17 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The number of political parties enlisted with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reached 130 with the recent enlistment of three new political parties after fulfilment of requirements mandatory under the law.

Awami Tehreek, Qomi Awami Tehreek Pakistan and Pakistan Muhafiz Party (National) were enlisted with the ECP last week, thus raising the number of ECP-enlisted political parties from 127 to 130.

The ECP enlisted these political parties in pursuance of Section 202 of Elections Act 2017.

This section reads, “Enlistment of political parties—(1) A political party formed after the commencement of this Act shall, within thirty days of its formation, apply to the Commission for enlistment of the political party. (2) The application for enlistment shall be accompanied by a copy of the constitution of the political party, the certificate and the information required to be submitted – a copy of consolidated statement of its accounts – a list of at least two thousand members with their signatures or thumb impressions along with copies of their National Identity Cards, and proof of deposit of two hundred thousand rupees in favour of the Commission in the Government Treasury as enlistment fee. (3) The Commission shall enlist a political party applying for enlistment under sub-section (1) if the Commission is satisfied that the political party fulfils the requirements specified in sub-section (2). (4) A political party enlisted by the Commission before the commencement of this Act shall be deemed to have been enlisted under this Act provided it has filed with the Commission the documents mentioned in sub-section (2) and if not, it shall submit the documents within sixty days from the commencement of the Act.”

The ECP is empowered to cancel the enlistment of a political party if it fails to meet the requirements for enlistment. Section 202 (5) of Elections Act 2017 reads, “If an enlisted political party fails to file the documents under sub-section (2) within the time stipulated under sub-section (4), the Commission shall cancel the enlistment of the political party after affording an opportunity of being heard to that political party.”

The three newly enlisted political parties have submitted to the ECP the certificates regarding intra-party elections and other relevant details, a mandatory requirement under Pakistan’s electoral laws, in pursuance of Section 209(1) of Elections Act 2017. “A political party shall, within seven days from completion of the intra-party elections, submit a certificate signed by an office-bearer authorized by the Party Head, to the Commission to the effect that the elections were held in accordance with the constitution of the political party and this Act to elect the office-bearers at the Federal, Provincial and local levels, wherever applicable,” this section reads.

The ECP has published on its website the certificates regarding intra-party elections and other relevant details of new enlisted political parties following Section 209 (3) of Elections Act 2017. It reads, “The Commission shall, within seven days from the receipt of the certificate of a political party under sub-section (1), publish the certificate on its website.”

