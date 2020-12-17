ANP decides to resign: BAP-led govt in Balochistan in trouble

QUETTA: The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)-led government in Balochistan is in danger of collapse as all the four ANP members, who were part of the ruling coalition, have decided to resign from the provincial assembly in pursuance of the decision made by the PDM, sources said on Wednesday.

The ANP lawmakers would submit their resignations to the central leadership before the weekend, the sources addded.

In this connection, Zmarak Khan Achakzai, who is also a member of the Balochistan cabinet, said they would implement the decision taken by the PDM leadership and tender their resignations according to the party leaders’ directions.

The decision came as 23 opposition members in Balochistan have already submitted their resignations to their respective party leaders. Eleven of them are from the JUI-F, 10 from BNP-M and one from PkMAP.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Aslam Raisani – former chief minister who was elected to the current assembly as an independent – will also soon resign from the assembly membership.

As far as the total strength of Balochistan Assembly is concerned, it has 65 members. Their party-wise distribution is given as: BAP 24, JUI-F 11 (they contested the 2018 elections on the MMA platform) BNP-M 10, PTI seven, ANP four, BNP-Awami three, Hazara Democratic Party two, PML-N one (Sanaullah Zehri who has left from the party), PkMAP one, JWP one and independent one.

