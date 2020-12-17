Tally crosses 9,000-mark as 105 more die of Covid

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus nationwide death tally has crossed 9,000 mark as the authorities reported 105 more Covid-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, which took the Pakistan’s coronavirus death toll to 9,110.

According to the latest Covid-19 related figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Pakistan on other day reported 105 new deaths from COVID-19, the highest daily figure since June.

Out of the 105 patients who died of coronavirus, 70 were on ventilators, the data further revealed.

According to the NCOC, 919 people have died in the first half of December, the number was 337 in November, and 137 in October.

The country over the past 24 hours reported 2,731 new infections, which took cumulative tally to 445,977, while at present there are 48,369 active coronavirus cases across the country, the NCOC further said.

According to the NCOC, the national mortality rate of Pakistan has reached to 2.27 percent while the national coronavirus case positivity rate has climbed to 7.18 percent.

Since the beginning of December, at least 919 people have died of the coronavirus with a daily average of 61.22 deaths.

Comparatively, 337 lives were lost due to Covid-19 in the first 15 days of November at an average of 22.4 deaths per day while October saw 137 deaths in the first half with a daily average of 9.133 deaths.

Sindh reported the highest number of deaths as 58 people died of the coronavirus in 24 hours, followed by 30 deaths in Punjab, 12 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, two each in Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and one in Balochistan.

The NCOC data showed the country recorded 45,495 Covid-19 infections since December 1, 2020 at an average of 3,033 cases per day.

The number has doubled as the first half of November saw 25,062 infections with an average of 1,670 cases per day, while the first 15 days of October saw only 9,005 infections at a daily average of 600.

There are 48,369 active coronavirus cases across the country - out of which 2,510 are critical with 316 patients on ventilators.

The highest ventilator occupancy has been observed in Multan (48 percent) and Islamabad (46 percent) while Peshawar reported the most number of oxygen beds occupied at 64 percent, followed by Rawalpindi at 42 percent, and Multan at 41 percent.

According to the NCOC, Pakistan has one of the highest recovery rates in the world with over 87 percent of the patients surviving the virus.

The country reported 2,265 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally of recovered patients to 388,598. So far in December, a total of 45,312 people have survived the virus.

Meanwhile, the Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SPAM) on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Dr Faisal Sultan, on Wednesday asked the provinces to ensure fully observance of the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), and to educate general public about the importance of corona safety measures.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020