Bid to smuggle Kushan dynasty coins foiled

KARACHI: Model Customs Collectorate (Preventive) has claimed to have foiled an attempt to smuggle ancient coins, gold, silver and commercial goods in separate incidents at the Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) during the last couple of days.

According to details, the actions were taken on a tip-off, which revealed that some unscrupulous people had been planning to smuggle ancient coins, gold, silver and commercial

goods through Karachi airport.

Reacting to this information, the customs staff posted at the JIAP mounted stiff vigilance to avert the said illicit activities.

Resultantly, one-and-a-half dozen of ancient coins, which belonged to the Kushan dynasty which ruled between the 2nd and the 4th century, were recovered by the customs officials from the international mail office at Karachi airport.

The customs officials said that the parcel was booked from North Nazimabad for Brazil.

The value of the coins was yet to be ascertained.

Moreover, they said that similar coins were also seized last month and added that it was premature to say anything on whether these coins were stolen from a museum or recovered from an archeological site. Investigation is in progress to ascertain the facts behind it.

In another incident, two passengers arriving from the UAE were detained on the charge of having commercial goods including

watches, cell phones, sunglasses and some other items.

The market value of the goods was estimated to be over Rs10 million.

An FIR has been lodged against them.

In yet another incident, a person leaving for the UAE was intercepted in the departure lounge.

Upon his denial about possession of contraband goods, the customs staff carried out a search that led to the recovery of a kilogram of silver and 110 grams of gold, which had been concealed in a hidden cavity of his luggage.

Consequent upon recovery, he was taken into custody and a case has been registered against him.

