KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 139,241 tonnes of cargo comprising 112,985 tonnes of import cargo and 26,256 tonnes of export cargo including NA loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

The total import cargos of 112,985 tonnes comprised of 27,405 tonnes of containerised cargo; 4,521 tonnes of bulk cargo; 10,071 tonnes of DAP; 24,798 tonnes of wheat; 7,590 tonnes of rock phosphate and 38,600 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 26,256 tonnes comprised of 16,735 tonnes of containerised cargo; 5,420 tonnes of barite lump; 3,601 tonnes of rice and 500 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

There were five ships namely Berlin Express, CSL Sophie, Diyala, Oriental Sakura and MT Karachi carrying containers and oil tankers respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were five vessels viz. YM Excellence, Erving, Cosco Rotterdam, Scirocco and Mahavir carrying containers and oil tankers respectively currently at the berths.

There is one ship namely Vully carrying rice expected to sail on Wednesday.

There are three vessels viz. X-Press Bardsey, MT Quetta and Port Star carrying containers, oil tanker and wheat respectively due to arrive on Wednesday while two vessels viz. Botany Bay and MOL Grandeur carrying containers are expected to arrive on Thursday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 197,123 tonnes comprising 144,554 tonnes of import cargo and 52,569 tonnes of export cargo including 5,641 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The total import cargo of 144,554 tonnes includes 33,364 tonnes of coal; 19,975 tonnes of LNG; 15,500 tonnes of wheat; 2,246 tonnes of palm oil; 100 tonnes of chemical; 13,259 tonnes of general cargo and 60,610 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 52,569 tonnes includes 6,000 tonnes of crude oil and 46,569 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 5,641 containers comprising of 3,190 containers import and 2,451 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

There were four ships namely Yangtze Classic, Al-Amad, Gulf Pearl and Songa Diamond carrying steel products, LNG, crude oil and palm oil respectively sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning, while two ships namely Da Liang and Red Cosmos carrying project cargo and coal respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of twelve ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, general cargo, coal, wheat, natural gas, petroleum gas, crude oil and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as eighteen vessels viz. The Black Smith, Spinel, CE Zhuangh He, Gal Kamaz, Star Sirius, Popi-S, Orhan, Gas Amazon, Gas Zeus, BW Danube, Voyager-1, Jupiter Ace, CT Frontier, Atlantic Pride, Silver Millie, Bochem Singapore, FCL London and NCC Najd carrying bitumen, steel product, coal, wheat, rice, canola, LPG, mogas, furnace oil, palm kernel and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were five ships viz. Spinel, African Tern, Gas Zeus, Voyager-1 and NCC Najd carrying steel products, coal, LPG, furnace oil and palm oil respectively expected to take berths at Multi Purpose Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, SSGC LPG Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

There were two ships namely Belgian Express and African Tern carrying containers and coal respectively due to arrive on Wednesday while another ship namely CMA CGM Medea carrying containers is due to arrive on Thursday.

