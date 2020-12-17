Verbal orders: IHC bars lower courts from arrest in courtroom

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday barred the lower courts from giving verbal orders to arrest any person in the courtroom.

Member Inspection Team (MIT) of the IHC issued the instructions to the lower courts on the directives of Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

In this regard, the MIT sent a letter to the District and Sessions Judge East and West of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), which stated that no person should be arrested from inside the courtrooms under the verbal orders only.

It stated the arrests on verbal orders were a violation of judicial traditions.

The letter said that IHC chief justice had been pleased to directed the District and Sessions judges to advise all the judicial officers under the administrative control that “no verbal order shall be passed for arrest of any person in the Court room in breach of the established judicial norms, decorum of a Court and unsustainable in law.”

