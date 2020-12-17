AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
CHCC 136.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.63%)
DCL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.24%)
DGKC 110.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.65%)
EFERT 62.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.64%)
FCCL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.34%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-6.54%)
HASCOL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.29%)
HBL 133.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.46%)
JSCL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-8.5%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.42%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.52%)
MLCF 41.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.89%)
OGDC 107.12 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.48%)
PIOC 93.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.06%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.77%)
PPL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.54%)
PSO 206.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.39%)
SNGP 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
STPL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.62%)
TRG 72.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-4.92%)
UNITY 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,547 Increased By ▲ 3.2 (0.07%)
BR30 22,724 Decreased By ▼ -10.4 (-0.05%)
KSE100 43,360 Increased By ▲ 109.35 (0.25%)
KSE30 18,102 Increased By ▲ 60.92 (0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PDM leadership striving to save its corruption: Buzdar

Recorder Report 17 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that those who are playing with the lives of the people in the coronavirus pandemic have no political future and ‘sheer disappointment’ is visible on the faces of PDM leadership.

“The people have alienated themselves from the architects of Lahore declaration,” he said, adding: “The corrupt are again trying to deceive the people in the garb of Lahore declaration.” He added that the PDM is following the agenda of deceiving the people and its leadership is striving to save its corruption.

In a statement, the CM said the PDM is facing internal chaos and regretted the bane of linguistic hatred was promoted in its meetings. The citizens of Lahore were ridiculed in Minar-e-Pakistan gathering while the Urdu language was the target of scathing criticism in PDM’s Quetta meeting, he deplored.

The CM Usman Buzdar will chair the 39th cabinet meeting at his office on Thursday (today) to deliberate upon the 19-point agenda. The meeting will be attended by the ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary and administrative secretaries.

Earlier, the Punjab CM’s plane had to land at Rahim Yar Khan airport due to inclement weather while coming from Karachi to Lahore.

The CM called a meeting at the airport to review the law and order situation as well as the pace of work on development projects in Rahim Yar Khan.

Addressing the meeting, the CM said the people of South Punjab are given their rights for the first time. He regretted South Punjab was ignored in the past and resources were spent on areas of choice. However, he stressed the public welfare and development of south Punjab is an important agenda of the PTI government.

He announced that BSL lab and CT scan machine will be made functional in Rahim Yar Khan this month. He said he would conduct a detailed visit of the district soon. A comprehensive plan will be devised for composite development of Rahim Yar Khan District by involving Chamber of Commerce as the people of Sindh and Balochistan also benefit from the facilities in this district, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

PDM leadership striving to save its corruption: Buzdar

Fed vows to maintain bond-buying

Poppy to be used for making morphine-based painkillers

NFC spending: Provinces cannot be held accountable: PPP

Omar Ayub quits PPIB chairmanship?

Cement makers thwart govt’s efforts to boost economy: CCP

Significant growth in cement dispatches recorded

Taliban alone cannot be blamed for rising violence in Afghanistan: Qureshi

PM pays homage to APS martyrs

Jul-Nov FDI down 17pc on Chinese outflows

Global vaccine scheme risks failure

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.