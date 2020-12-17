PDM leadership striving to save its corruption: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that those who are playing with the lives of the people in the coronavirus pandemic have no political future and ‘sheer disappointment’ is visible on the faces of PDM leadership.

“The people have alienated themselves from the architects of Lahore declaration,” he said, adding: “The corrupt are again trying to deceive the people in the garb of Lahore declaration.” He added that the PDM is following the agenda of deceiving the people and its leadership is striving to save its corruption.

In a statement, the CM said the PDM is facing internal chaos and regretted the bane of linguistic hatred was promoted in its meetings. The citizens of Lahore were ridiculed in Minar-e-Pakistan gathering while the Urdu language was the target of scathing criticism in PDM’s Quetta meeting, he deplored.

The CM Usman Buzdar will chair the 39th cabinet meeting at his office on Thursday (today) to deliberate upon the 19-point agenda. The meeting will be attended by the ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary and administrative secretaries.

Earlier, the Punjab CM’s plane had to land at Rahim Yar Khan airport due to inclement weather while coming from Karachi to Lahore.

The CM called a meeting at the airport to review the law and order situation as well as the pace of work on development projects in Rahim Yar Khan.

Addressing the meeting, the CM said the people of South Punjab are given their rights for the first time. He regretted South Punjab was ignored in the past and resources were spent on areas of choice. However, he stressed the public welfare and development of south Punjab is an important agenda of the PTI government.

He announced that BSL lab and CT scan machine will be made functional in Rahim Yar Khan this month. He said he would conduct a detailed visit of the district soon. A comprehensive plan will be devised for composite development of Rahim Yar Khan District by involving Chamber of Commerce as the people of Sindh and Balochistan also benefit from the facilities in this district, he added.

