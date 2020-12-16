AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 139.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.3%)
DCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.01%)
DGKC 112.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.4%)
EFERT 62.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.91%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
FFL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.04%)
HASCOL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.75%)
HBL 133.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
JSCL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.86%)
KAPCO 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (9.69%)
MLCF 42.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.63%)
OGDC 105.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PAEL 37.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.07%)
PIBTL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.46%)
PIOC 96.83 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
PPL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.15%)
SNGP 46.04 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.32%)
STPL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (8.14%)
TRG 76.66 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.71%)
UNITY 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 4,544 Decreased By ▼ -14.31 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,734 Decreased By ▼ -267.59 (-1.16%)
KSE100 43,251 Decreased By ▼ -15.38 (-0.04%)
KSE30 18,041 Decreased By ▼ -47.97 (-0.27%)
Cotton extends gains as vaccines brighten demand outlook

  • The cotton contract for March was up 0.61 cent, or 0.8%, at 75.28 cents per lb.
  • Demand has improved, but it always does at this time of year. However, the contract will likely struggle getting above 76 cents.
Reuters 16 Dec 2020

Cotton prices extended gains on Tuesday on hopes of a pickup in consumption as a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination kicked off, and as the natural fiber drew support from a recent bullish US demand and supply outlook.

The cotton contract for March was up 0.61 cent, or 0.8%, at 75.28 cents per lb at 12:31 p.m. EST (1731 GMT), its highest level since May 2019.

"The March contract has modest gains on optimism regarding the latest WASDE & export reports. US and worldwide COVID-19 vaccinations also are helping," said Louis Rose, director of research and analytics at Tennessee-based Rose Commodity Group.

Demand has improved, but it always does at this time of year. However, the contract will likely struggle getting above 76 cents, he added.

Last week, the US Department of Agriculture's World Agriculture Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report showed lower US and world production and ending stocks estimates for the 2020/21 crop year.

The United States began vaccinating people on Monday as the country's COVID-19 death toll crossed the 300,000 mark. Britain and Canada have also begun to administer shots.

Positive news on vaccines, along with hopes of greater fiscal stimulus, have boosted investors' sentiment towards riskier assets, lifting US stock indexes to record highs.

Further helping cotton, the dollar index hovered around 2-1/2 year lows, making the natural fiber less expensive for holders of other currencies.

Total futures market volume fell by 9,205 to 12,782 lots.

Certificated cotton stocks deliverable as of Dec. 14 totaled 86,125 480-lb bales, unchanged from 86,125 in the previous session.

