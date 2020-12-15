AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 139.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.3%)
DCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.01%)
DGKC 112.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.4%)
EFERT 62.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.91%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
FFL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.04%)
HASCOL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.75%)
HBL 133.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
JSCL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.86%)
KAPCO 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (9.69%)
MLCF 42.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.63%)
OGDC 105.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PAEL 37.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.07%)
PIBTL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.46%)
PIOC 96.83 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
PPL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.15%)
SNGP 46.04 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.32%)
STPL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (8.14%)
TRG 76.66 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.71%)
UNITY 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 4,585 Increased By ▲ 26.83 (0.59%)
BR30 23,014 Increased By ▲ 12.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,564 Increased By ▲ 297.85 (0.69%)
KSE30 18,185 Increased By ▲ 95.98 (0.53%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Credit Suisse postpones 10%-12% return on tangible equity ambition

  • The bank last year set an ambition for a return on tangible equity (RoTE) ambition of approximately 10% for 2020, with an aim to reach an RoTE above 12% in the medium term.
Reuters 15 Dec 2020

ZURICH: Credit Suisse on Tuesday reiterated its key financial ambition for a 10%-12% return on tangible equity in the medium term but avoided re-committing to the 10% goal previously set for this year.

Switzerland's second-biggest bank also laid out plans to boost growth in wealth management, aiming to grow wealth-related pre-tax profit to 5.0 - 5.5 billion Swiss francs ($5.64- $6.20 billion) by 2023 or approximately 10% annually, as well as investment banking.

It said it expected to turn around its asset management business in 2021 by focusing more on alternative and private market offerings, and those related to sustainable investing.

"Today, we are outlining ... broad-based investment initiatives to accelerate growth in our Wealth Management-related businesses and our Investment Bank," Thomas Gottstein said in remarks prepared for his first investor outlook presentation as CEO.

"We continue to believe wealth management is one of the most attractive segments in financial services, notably in Asia Pacific, and we also expect to further expand the connectivity between our Investment Bank and the Wealth Management-related divisions.

Together, these initiatives should allow us to deliver on our medium-term ambition of a (return on tangible equity) of 10% to 12% in a normalized environment."

The bank last year set an ambition for a return on tangible equity (RoTE) ambition of approximately 10% for 2020, with an aim to reach an RoTE above 12% in the medium term.

Its RoTE for the first nine months stood at 9.8%, despite a steeper-than-expected slide in third-quarter profit, as a surge in investment banking failed to offset a slowdown in wealth management.

Impairments and legal provisions totaling nearly $900 million earmarked for the fourth quarter - one on a hedge fund equity stake, and another on a 2008 financial crisis legacy case announced on Tuesday - are expected to impact full-year results.

Credit Suisse Switzerland's Thomas Gottstein

Credit Suisse postpones 10%-12% return on tangible equity ambition

Economy Recovers as Cement, Consumer Goods & Cars Sale Rise Amidst COVID Wave: SBP

Maryam Nawaz among top PML-N leaders booked for causing damage to Minar-e-Pakistan's sanctity

Pakistan reports 2,459 new coronavirus cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on oil tanker at Saudi port in Jeddah

Dense fog blankets Punjab, disrupts road traffic and flight operation

Pakistan close to buying Jan LNG cargoes at rates above spot market

WB doubles assistance to Ehsaas

Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content

US Attorney General Barr steps down as Trump election defeat confirmed

US Homeland Security, thousands of businesses scramble after suspected Russian hack

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters