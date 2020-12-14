Pakistan
Christian employees to get salaries in advance on account of Christmas: Sindh govt
- The Sindh government would pay salaries for the month of December in advance to all Christian employees/ pensioners of the provincial government.
14 Dec 2020
KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday decided to give salaries, allowances and pensions to all its Christian employees in advance on December 18 on account of Christmas falling on Friday (Dec 25).
The Sindh government would pay salaries for the month of December in advance to all Christian employees/ pensioners of the provincial government (including work-charged and contingent paid establishment) on 18 December instead of 1 January.
